Memorable get together of Amritsar Medical alumni

CHICAGO: The Amritsar Medical Dental Association of North America (AMDAANA) held its 39th annual convention from July 13 to 17 at Hilton Oak Brook resort & Conference Center in Oak Brook, a southeast suburb of Chicago with over 250 delegates from USA, Canada and Europe and faculty members from India.

AMDAANA is the largest umbrella organization in North America of nonresident Indian medical (NRI) professionals largely from Amritsar, Punjab area. Its mission is to provide delegates and members a platform for networking, an exchange of ideas, attend educational seminars, conduct business meetings besides getting enlightened listening to renowned speakers, coupled with memorable entertainment.

On July 13, in open air patio of the golf club, a welcoming dinner was held. Friday events were highlighted by demonstration of Yoga by Nadja Lalvani, participated by many delegates. Evening was for social gathering meeting, exchanging sharing and entertaining nostalgic reminiscences from home etc.

Saturday July 15 was highlighted by General Body meeting. Dr. Satwant Singh apprised every one of ongoing progress and current ongoing projects including financial assistance provided for enhancing educational assistance to needy students in the field of healthcare, charitable help to various institutions addressing health care problems.

Dr. Jaspreet Kaur was unanimously elected as secretary for year 2019. Cooking class demonstration by celebrity chef Anupy Singla, golf outing and continuing medical education seminars were also held during the day. Elegant banquet in the evening was highlighted by participation by dignitaries from medical faculty and members from Medical and Dental College of Amritsar.

Dr Navneet Kaur, vice president, in her speech highlighted current state of affairs and progress of the Alma Mater. A life time achievement award was awarded to Dr. Sarjit Sigh who passed away recently. The award was received by his wife.

Mayor of Oakbrook Dr. Gopal Lalmalani welcomed all participants and thanked AMDAANA for holding the convention in his home town.

The curtain fell after live music including mesmerizing engaging recreation by Dhol Music and vibrant colorful folk Punjabi dance by Ministry of Bhangara.

Vote of thanks was administered by host Dr. Harjinder Khaira, a leading community activist

Next executive committee was announced which comprises President Dr Ripu Singh, Vice President Dr Harjinder Khaira and Secretary Dr Rakesh Mehta. The entire event was broadcast live on You Tube by Asian Media USA Chairman Suresh Bodiwala.

The next convention in New York/New Jersey area will be hosted by secretary elect Dr Rakesh Mehta.

Suresh Bodiwala

