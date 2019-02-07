Mental health talk at Turning Point town hall

Madhu Patel

SKOKIE: Turning Point Behavioral Health Care Center hosts its 18th annual Town Hall Meeting on mental health care Friday, February 15 at Skokie Public Library, Oakton Street in Skokie, north side Chicago suburb, from 9:30 – 11:30 am.

The start will be with check-in, resource fair and complimentary continental breakfast at 9.30 am followed by panel discussion.

A panel of elected officials and local experts will discuss mental health care access and the impact of current political and economic factors on mental health services. The Town Hall Meeting is open to the public. Admission is free and reservations are not required but capacity is limited.

Turning Point CEO Ann Fisher Raney said, “Turning Pointhas been hosting this important meeting since 2002 because it provides a forum for our residents to share their concerns and questions with decision-makers and for everyone to think together about new solutions to difficult problems. We welcome everyone to come together for a conversation that provides inspiration and encouragement for everyone in our community.”

Confirmed panelists to date include Leslie Combs from the office of US Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky, Illinois State Senator Laura Fine, Illinois State Senator Ram Villivalam, Cook County Commissioner Larry Suffredin, Skokie Mayor George Van Dusen and Dr. Jane Gubser, Psy.D of the Cook County Department of Corrections. Panelists are subject to change based on schedules and availability.

Turning Point Behavioral Health Care Center was established in 1969 as a non-profit outpatient mental health center serving children, adults and families with a mission to provide solid support, when you need it most.

