Merrimack College urged to include ‘Hindus’

CHICAGO: A group of Indian Americans have urged the renowned Merrimack College in North Andover (Massachusetts) to add “Hindu” to its Jewish-Christian-Muslim Relations Center getting it quite inclusive for its Hindu students and the community.

Rajan Zed, President of Universal Society of Hinduism said that by including Hinduism, oldest and third largest religion of the world with about one billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought, Merrimack would be implementing its own “Mission Statement” which sought to “increase mutual understanding among peoples of diverse beliefs”.

How a well-known educational institution could accomplish its “mission” “to enlighten minds” when its inter-religious relations center excluded various major world religions, Rajan Zed asked.

Michael K. Crowe, Dr. Christopher E. Hopey and Joseph Kelley; Trustees Chair, President and Center Director respectively of Merrimack; are urged to work on restructuring its Center for the Study of Jewish-Christian-Muslim Relations and include Hinduism in it.

Founded in 1947, Merrimack College on a 220-acre campus attracts students “from all across the United States and around the globe” to its 90-plus graduate and undergraduate academic programs and claims to rank among the top 10 colleges in the North region of USA.

Madhu Patel