Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Michel was lobbying for Rafale rival; Cong should clarify: PM

Michel was lobbying for Rafale rival; Cong should clarify: PM
January 09
17:13 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SOLPAUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday indicated that alleged middleman Christian Michel, arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case, was lobbying for French manufacturer Rafale’s rivals in the multi role aircraft deal.

The onus is on the Congress to come clean on what is driving its allegations on the (Rafale) deal, Modi said at a rally here.

Citing media reports, Modi said Michel was lobbying for “some other contender” as well.

Congress should answer which leader of their party, now shouting about this (Rafale deal), has a connection with Michel, he said. Modi said the ‘chowkidar’ (watchdog), who has embarked on a campaign to root-out corruption cannot be bought or scared and will continue with his work relentlessly.

The ‘chowkidar’ can pick a wrongdoer even in darkness, he said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ADVERTISEMENT

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT

Land Sea Homes

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Will Congress revival last till Parliamentary elections?

  • Yes (50%, 2 Votes)
  • No (50%, 2 Votes)

Total Voters: 4

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.