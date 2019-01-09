Michel was lobbying for Rafale rival; Cong should clarify: PM

SOLPAUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday indicated that alleged middleman Christian Michel, arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case, was lobbying for French manufacturer Rafale’s rivals in the multi role aircraft deal.

The onus is on the Congress to come clean on what is driving its allegations on the (Rafale) deal, Modi said at a rally here.

Citing media reports, Modi said Michel was lobbying for “some other contender” as well.

Congress should answer which leader of their party, now shouting about this (Rafale deal), has a connection with Michel, he said. Modi said the ‘chowkidar’ (watchdog), who has embarked on a campaign to root-out corruption cannot be bought or scared and will continue with his work relentlessly.

The ‘chowkidar’ can pick a wrongdoer even in darkness, he said. PTI

