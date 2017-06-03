Miranda Kerr Weds Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel

Miranda Kerr, the famed supermodel and Evan Spiegel, the CEO of Snapchat, tied the knot at an intimate ceremony. The private ceremony only included friends and family, totaling to over 40 guests.

“For a small wedding, it has been a huge production. The wedding and reception are intimate, but lavish and classy. Miranda has been very involved. She has great taste and knew exactly what she wanted. She is very sweet. She is ecstatic to marry Evan,” a guest said.

The couple had got engaged last year in the month of July.

Comments

comments