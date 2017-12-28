MKCA celebrates Nathal Fest – 2017

CHICAGO: Mangalorean Konkan Christians Association celebrated its 16th annual Nathal Fest (Christmas Celebration) at Viceroy of India Banquet Hall at Lombard, a south west suburb of Chicago.

Representatives from Indian Catholic Association of America and Goan Association also attended this program along with number of guests from around Chicagoland area.

The start was with the celebration of Holy Eucharist by Rev. Fr. Henry Sequeira and co-celebrant Rev. Fr. Walter Mendonca, SVD. Fr. Sequeira welcomed all the attendees for coming together to celebrate the birth of Savior Jesus Christ. In his homily Fr. Mendonca called upon all the attendees to be one in Christ’s likeness so that they can deliver love and hope to others.

Christ was born in a manger as a poor human being by foregoing all the divine eternal greatness to just to guide the human race how to lead a humble life. Fr. Mendonca also delivered heartfelt condolences for tragedy suffered by the people of Tortola, one of the islands in British Virgin Islands, where he is working as a Parish Priest. He said the two hurricanes that hit the island washed away 90% of the homes in the island, where 25,000 people were living.

There was Konkani Choir presented by MKCA members under the leadership of Concy Mesquita. All the participants enjoyed the Konkani hymns.

The President of MKCA Vissia D’Souza in her speech thanked all the participants and invited executive committee members to the dais. She honored three members with President’s Award. While awarding the plaques to Jossie Mendonca, Dorothy Rego and Concy Mesquita, she said they have shown unparalleled commitment, dedication and consistency in their respective areas of expertise.

Past President and compeer of the program Steven D’Souza conducted musical chairs for children and adults with a new twist. All participants enjoyed the games, as if like there is no tomorrow. The past president and current Secretary of the Association Queenie Mendonca conducted best dressed adult male and female game. All the participants of this game and the members present enjoyed the cat-walk of the women and majestic moves of the men.

The organizers conducted 50-50 raffle in an effort to support the victims of Hurricane Irma and Maria in British Virgin Islands

The participants enjoyed couple dance and group dance to the tunes of Konkani, Spanish, Hindi and English songs played by DJ Shrey. All participants received free Kuswar packets, courtesy of members of MKCA.

