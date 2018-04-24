Mobile application on diabetes launched

NEW DELHI: In order to enable people to access essential diabetes care, a mobile application has been launched by the George Institute for Global Health, India under its the “Impact Diabetes” program.

The program will train female community health workers, popularly known as Ashas (Accredited Social Health Activists), in the use of mobile application in Haryana’s Rohtak district.

According to a statement, Ashas will then screen people in the communities, identify those with diabetes or at high risk of the disease, offer them lifestyle and diet advice, refer them to a doctor for drug treatment, and follow up on their adherence to treatment and control.

Professor Vivekanand Jha, Executive Director of the George Institute for Global Health, said, “Around 50 million people in India have Type 2 diabetes and that the number is growing every year.”

"Impact Diabetes will help people living in rural areas to access timely, affordable and guideline-based healthcare in the community, reduce the risk of developing life-threatening complications and ultimately save lives," he added.

