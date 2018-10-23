Modi-Abe summit in Tokyo on Oct 28

NEW DELHI: Strengthening of ties in key areas of defense, trade and infrastructure will top the agenda when Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in Japan, the country’s envoy Kenji Hiramatsu said here.

At an interaction at the Brookings India think tank, Kenji said talks are on between the two sides on strengthening maritime cooperation, including the signing of the Mutual Logistical Support Agreement.

“We are also expecting to sign agreement between Indian Navy and Japan’s Naval Defense Force with regard to maritime domain awareness and security issues. We would like more cooperation in this domain too,” he said.

Kenji said the two sides are hoping to start a formal negotiation process on the Mutual Logistical Support Agreement. “Also defense equipment and technology cooperation, we have agreed to have joint research activities with regard to unmanned vehicles and robotics,” he said.

He said for the first time the armies of the two countries will participate in a joint military drill in Mizoram next month, while Japan will be an observer in ‘Cope India’ – an Air Force drill between India and the US.

Modi will be in Japan on October 28 and 29 for the annual summit between the prime ministers of the two countries. It will be the fifth annual summit between Modi and Abe and their 12th meeting overall since 2014. PTI

