Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Modi-Abe summit in Tokyo on Oct 28

Modi-Abe summit in Tokyo on Oct 28
October 23
17:23 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Strengthening of ties in key areas of defense, trade and infrastructure will top the agenda when Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in Japan, the country’s envoy Kenji Hiramatsu said here.
At an interaction at the Brookings India think tank, Kenji said talks are on between the two sides on strengthening maritime cooperation, including the signing of the Mutual Logistical Support Agreement.
“We are also expecting to sign agreement between Indian Navy and Japan’s Naval Defense Force with regard to maritime domain awareness and security issues. We would like more cooperation in this domain too,” he said.

Kenji said the two sides are hoping to start a formal negotiation process on the Mutual Logistical Support Agreement. “Also defense equipment and technology cooperation, we have agreed to have joint research activities with regard to unmanned vehicles and robotics,” he said.
He said for the first time the armies of the two countries will participate in a joint military drill in Mizoram next month, while Japan will be an observer in ‘Cope India’ – an Air Force drill between India and the US.
Modi will be in Japan on October 28 and 29 for the annual summit between the prime ministers of the two countries. It will be the fifth annual summit between Modi and Abe and their 12th meeting overall since 2014. PTI

 

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Advertisement

Paid Political Advertisement

Advertisement

Karva Chauth

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Should MJ Akbar resign over sexual harassment charges?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper

Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Like us on Facebook !

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • Modi-Abe summit in Tokyo on Oct 28 NEW DELHI: Strengthening of ties in key areas of defense, trade and infrastructure will top the agenda when Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in Japan, the...
  • 60K Indians received Green cards in 2017 WASHINGTON: Out of the over 600,000 Indians waiting for the most sought-after Green Card, only 60,394 have received the legal permanent residency last year which allows them to live and...
  • Pakistan to campaign against India over IWT ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will launch an aggressive campaign against India to highlight its concerns over the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) after New Delhi failed to let Pakistani officials visit two hydropower...
  • Trump threat to increase nuclear arsenal WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has warned that the United States will increase its nuclear arsenal until other nations “come to their senses”, days after he said the US would pull out...
  • Sikh council nominee racially targeted in Australia MELBOURNE: A Sikh man running for the city council in Australia has been racially targeted by a man in a truck shouting racial slurs at a life-sized cut-out made from one...
  • KKHH team celebrates 20th anniversary MUMBAI: On the very special occasion of the 20th anniversary celebration of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (KKHH), lead actor Shah Rukh Khan said that initially, director Karan Johar narrated a ‘crap...
  • Campaign for Noor face on UK pound note LONDON: A campaign for British Indian World War II spy Noor Inayat Khan to be featured on a redesigned 50-pound currency note is gaining momentum in the UK. The Bank...
  • Zee show allows startups to win funding Special Feature ‘Break Through The Crowd’ premiered on Sunday October 14 at Zee Entertainment. This new series gives a handful of lucky contestants a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to turn their entrepreneurial...
  • Eros’ Boyz 2 shines at the box office Special Feature MUMBAI: Eros International Media Ltd has announced a very successful performance of its Marathi release Boyz 2 which has collected Rs. 13 crores within 10 days of its...
  • Lisa Ray at Durga Puja with her twins HONG KONG: Lisa Ray is making the most of the festive season. The actress attended the Durga Puja celebrations in Hong Kong with her twin daughters, Sufi and Soleil. The...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.