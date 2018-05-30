Modi begins Indonesia visit by laying wreath at iconic military cemetery

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today began his Indonesia visit by paying homage to martyrs of Indonesian independence struggle as he laid a wreath at the iconic Kalibata National Heroes’ Cemetery here.

Prime Minister Modi, who is here on his first-ever official visit to Indonesia, will meet President Joko Widodo today and discuss bilateral cooperation in a broad range of areas, including maritime, trade and investment.

Kalibata Heroes’ Cemetery in South Jakarta is a military cemetery in Indonesia. It was built in 1953 and opened in November 1954 when the first burial took place.

Modi said in a tweet: “Paid tributes at the iconic Kalibata Heroes Cemetery in Jakarta”.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet: “Lest we forget…Paying homage to martyrs of Indonesian independence struggle! PM @narendramodi laying wreath at the Kalibata National Heroes’ Cemetery and signing the Visitor’s Book”.

More than 7,000 people who are military casualties and veterans from Indonesian War of Independence are buried at the cemetery.

Modi arrived in the Indonesian capital yesterday on the first leg of his three-nation tour to East Asia to cement the political, economic and strategic interest of the two friendly maritime neighbors.

In a joint press statement after the talks, Modi said India and Indonesia have agreed to upgrade their ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

During the meeting, the two leaders highlighted potential areas of cooperation in marine, economy, and socio-culture as well as discussed regional and global issues.

Modi said that India’s Act East Policy and the vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for all in the Region) matches President Widodo’s Maritime Fulcrum Policy.

He also said that India and Indonesia will double their efforts to take bilateral trade to USD 50 billion by 2025.

Recalling the visit of ASEAN leaders in January to attend the Republic Day parade, Modi said India-ASEAN partnership can become a guarantee of peace not only in Indo-Pacific region but also beyond it.

He strongly condemned the recent terror strikes on three churches in Indonesia’s second-largest city Surabaya, and said India stands resolutely with Jakarta in the fight against terror.

The two countries signed 15 agreements including on the cooperation in the field of defence, space, science and technology, railways and health. PTI

