Modi changed work culture in the country: Fadnavis

November 17
10:54 2018
PUNE: A policy paralysis existed during the UPA regime and Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed the “work culture” after coming to power, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here Friday.

He was speaking at the release of `report card’ of Anil Shirole, the Lok Sabha member from Pune.

“We are experiencing a change in overall political work culture. Before Modi took over the reins of the country in 2014, there was a policy paralysis,” he said.

“Elections were won with the slogan `Garibi hatao’ (remove poverty) and the poor were forgotten after winning elections,” Fadnavis said.

Prime minister Modi changed the “work culture” and gave primacy to the interests of the poor and the marginalised, he said.

The chief minister also lauded Shirole’s performance as MP.

Shirole followed up projects like Lohegaon airport, Purandar airport and Pune Metro with the state government as well as the Centre which helped in expediting of these projects, Fadnavis said.

He also appreciated Shirole’s regular attendance in the Lok Sabha.

Incidentally, right-wing leader Milind Ekbote, an accused in the Koregaon Bhima violence case, was seen in the audience at the Balgandharv auditorium here where the event was held.

Ekbote is currently out on bail. He is accused of instigating the violence at Koregaon Bhima War Memorial near here on January 1. PTI

