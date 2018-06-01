Modi discusses bilateral ties with Singapore PM, prez

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in areas like trade and investment, connectivity, innovation and technology.

The two leaders also exchanged views to strengthen bilateral relations and explored further cooperation in the flagship initiatives of the government.

“Valuable strategic partner in our Act East Policy! Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Lee had delegation-level talks” said Raveesh Kumar, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

“Discussion focused on a wide range of our bilateral cooperation, especially in trade & investment, connectivity, innovation, technology & strategic issues,” he tweeted.

Modi, who arrived here yesterday on a three-day visit, also called on Singapore President Halimah Yacob.

After his arrival at the presidential palace Istana, he was accorded a ceremonial welcome.

“Prime Minister Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome on his arrival at Istana – Presidential Palace of Singapore. Millennia old ties now powered by partnership in innovation and technology,” tweeted Kumar.

“Close ties rooted in commercial, cultural and people to people links. Prime Minister Modi called on President of Singapore Halimah Yacob,” Kumar said in a tweet.

Modi received a ‘guard of honor’ at the palace.

During his talks with Singaporean leaders, Modi discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral ties.

Modi is in Singapore on the last leg of his three-nation tour. He earlier visited Indonesia and Malaysia. PTI

