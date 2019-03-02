Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Modi had warned Pak not to harm our soldier: Adityanath

Modi had warned Pak not to harm our soldier: Adityanath
March 02
10:41 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

AHMEDABAD: Referring to the release of Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had warned Pakistan not to harm him.

Addressing a gathering at a Shivratri fair at Junagadh town in Gujarat, Yogi said Modi was a “strong prime minister”.

“There was a time when Pakistan used to attack us indiscriminately. And we know how difficult it was in the past to secure the release of our soldiers from their custody.

“This time, our brave IAF pilots destroyed Pak fighter planes before they could enter Indian territory,” he said.

“He (Modi) made it clear that we will not compromise.

A warning was given that Pakistan will face consequences if anything happens to the soldier. Only a strong PM can show such a willpower,” he said.

The ongoing Shivratri fair at Junagadh has been declared as a `Mini Kumbh’ by the BJP government in Gujarat.

Adityanath said over 30 crore people have taken holy dip at the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj so far.

“In 2013, foreign media had reported on lack of cleanliness, discrimination and many other issues during the Kumbh. But this time we have put a full stop to such questions. We could do that because we had Modi’s guidance,” he said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Tracy Hills

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House Living

Mountain House

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Land Sea Homes

Land Sea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

Save yourself from such crime. Be Smart Park Smart - @FremontPD https://t.co/Spwpg963lz
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 20, 2019, 6:16 am

Our heart goes out for the CRPF Jawans in India and their families who lost their lives as martyrs. 🙏 Rest In Peace… https://t.co/QXoyJOtWw9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 15, 2019, 5:08 am

Read & Subscribe to our Digital Edition Exclusively on https://t.co/6flXKTN3fI. Click the link below to read now!… https://t.co/kVIwXrvhKQ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 14, 2019, 7:33 am

Polls

Was This the Best Pravasi Bhartiya Divas?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.