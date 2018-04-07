Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Modi holds talks with Oli to deepen bilateral ties

Modi holds talks with Oli to deepen bilateral ties
April 07
13:08 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Prime Minister Modi With Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli -Prime Minister of Nepal.

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held discussions with his Nepalese counterpart K P Oli to deepen bilateral ties between the two neighbors.

The two leaders are believed to have discussed an entire gamut of issues concerning their bilateral ties.

“Strengthening the special and people-centric partnership based on historical and cultural context.

“PM @narendramodi warmly welcomes Prime Minister of Nepal K P Sharma Oli at Hyderabad House for delegation-level talks continuing the long-standing tradition of high-level visits,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Modi had yesterday met the Nepalese prime minister at the Prime Minister’s official residence here.

Oli’s three-day visit is in line with the tradition of a Nepalese premier visiting India on his first overseas trip. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.