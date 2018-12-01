Something went wrong with the connection!

Modi interacts with Trump, Putin and May on sidelines of G-20

December 01
13:09 2018
BUENOS AIRES: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister Theresa May ahead of the G-20 summit here.
The brief exchange of views came ahead of the first trilateral meeting between Modi, Trump and the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe later Friday.
According to a picture tweeted by External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, Modi was seen clasping the hand of Trump and talking to the US president.
Prime Minister Modi also interacted with President Putin.
“Catching up with other #G20 leaders from Russia, Italy and UK at the Leaders’ Lounge,” Kumar tweeted, referring to prime minister’s interactions with President Putin, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and British Prime Minister May.
Later, Modi joined other world leaders for a ‘G-20 Argentina Family’ photo.
“PM @narendramodi joins the world leaders for #G20Argentina Family Photo,” Kumar tweeted.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi held separate bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. PTI

