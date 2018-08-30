Something went wrong with the connection!

Modi meets Sri Lankan president in Nepal
August 30
16:31 2018
PM Narendra Modi meets Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a bilateral meeting with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit here to discuss ways to boost cooperation. Modi arrived here this morning to attend the 4th Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit.

“Cementing cooperation with a valued neighbor and close friend. President @MaithripalaS and PM @narendramodi meet on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Kathmandu,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted. The BIMSTEC is a regional grouping comprising Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan and Nepal. The grouping accounts for 22 per cent of the global population. PTI

