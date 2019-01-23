Modi thanks Netaji Bose’s family for presenting him leader’s cap

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked the family of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose for presenting him with a cap worn by the leader.

Modi, who visited the Subhas Chandra Bose Museum at Red Fort and paid floral tributes to mark the leader’s 122nd birth anniversary, said the cap will be displayed at Kranti Mandir.

“I am grateful to the Bose family for presenting me a cap worn by Netaji Bose himself. The cap has been immediately added to the display gallery at Kranti Mandir in the Red Fort complex. I hope more youngsters come to Kranti Mandir and get inspired by the life of Netaji Bose,” he tweeted. PTI

Comments

comments