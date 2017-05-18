Please set up your API key!

Modi to inaugurate Asia’s Longest Bridge

May 18
07:02 2017
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating Asia’s longest bridge, connecting Assam and Arunachal Pradesh on 26 May, 2017. Built on the Brahmaputra River, it will help in reducing travel time for civilians as well as military troops by over 4 hours.

Known as the Dhola Sadiya Bridge, it is proficient of carrying the weight of a 60 tonne battle tank, while improving the movement of vehicles to crucial locations, such as Anini in Arunachal Pradesh.

This 9.15 km long bridge is being seen as a boon by the locals as they had to take a 4 hour ferry ride to cross the river, or a long indirect course. Along with that, it will assist the armed forces to reach the border in Dibang and Anjaw in no time, which currently takes around 2 days.

“Since the bridge is located close to our border with China, it will help in quick movement of troops and artillery in times of conflict,” said the Assam CM Sarbanada Sonowal. –News Source

