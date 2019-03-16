Something went wrong with the connection!

Modi urges supporters to take ”main bhi chowkidar” pledge

March 16
12:22 2019
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday urged his supporters to take the ‘main bhai chowkidar’ (I too am watchman) pledge, saying he is not alone in the fight against graft and social evils.

“Your Chowkidar is standing firm & serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar,” he wrote on Twitter.

He also posted a little over three minute video to drive home his message.

Modi has often described himself as a “chowkidar” who would neither allow corruption nor get corrupted himself.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been repeatedly hurling the “chowkidar chor hai”(watchman is the thief) jibe at Modi to claim irregularities and favouritism in the Rafale fighter jet deal, a charge the BJP-led government has rejected. PTI

