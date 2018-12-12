Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Modi’s address to BJP MPs, key party meeting on Thursday

Modi’s address to BJP MPs, key party meeting on Thursday
December 12
17:14 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP MPs Thursday and it will be followed by a seven-hour meeting of its key organisational leaders.

The meetings come against the backdrop of five state poll results Tuesday handing the party its biggest electoral setback since it stormed to power at the Centre in 2014.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost power to the Congress in all three states — Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan — it ruled, and its ambition of emerging as a strong power in Telangana all but evaporated as its tally fell to one seat from the earlier five.

In Mizoram, the BJP won one seat while the opposition Mizo National Front defeated the ruling Congress.

Modi addresses the BJP parliamentary party almost every week when Parliament is in session but his speech assumes more significance following the party’s losses in the assembly elections.

He is expected to touch upon the election results, and throw light on the road ahead as the party gives final touch to its campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Later in the day, BJP president Amit Shah will preside over a meeting of its national office-bearers, state unit presidents and those looking after the organisational affairs, official sources said.

The meeting is scheduled to start in the afternoon and is slated to go late into the evening.

Noting that the meeting was planned before the results were announced, the sources said Shah is expected to elicit feedback from party leaders on a host of organisational issues.

In his tweets yesterday, Modi had said victory and defeat are an integral part of life and the results will further the BJP’s resolve to serve people and the party will work even harder for the development of India.

While congratulating the winners, he had said his party accepts the results with humility.

The losses for the BJP in the three Hindi heartland states are a big blow to it as it had 62 seats of the 65 Lok Sabha constituencies there in 2014.

A strong show in these states is a must for the party if it has come to anywhere close to its stellar performance in the last general elections when it won 282 seats out of the total 543. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ADVERTISEMENT


Star to Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT


The Sugar Mill

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Anti Sikh riots case will hit Congress in elections?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.