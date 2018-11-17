Mohan Bhagwat urges for establishing Ram Rajya in country

VARANASI: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Friday said the Sangh should support its affiliates which are holding a Dharm Sabha in Ayodhya for the construction of Ram temple and stressed that ‘Ram Rajya’ should be established in the country.

He was speaking on the last day of the six-day ‘Pracharak Warg Shivir’, held in Koirajpur, which was attended by over 250 regional heads of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Sources said that at the strategy meet here, issues such as increasing the number of shakhas and adding more volunteers into the fold took the centre stage.

He said ‘Ram Rajya’ should be established in the country and that the Sangh should support its affiliates which are holding a Dharm Sabha on November 25 in Ayodhya to press for construction of a Ram Temple.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) would organise the the Dharm Sabha to apprise the government and the court of Hindu sentiments on the issue of Ram temple.

The RSS chief said the Hindus had an emotional connect with the temple and expected that it would be constructed in Ayodhya.

Bhagwat said the Ram temple issue was not associated with politics rather people were emotionally associated with it.

He also asked the leaders to work for the betterment of the society and on preserving the environment.

Encouraging homecoming of converted Hindus was among the other the issues discussed there, the sources said. PTI

