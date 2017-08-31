Mojo wins ‘Best Regional Film’ award

FREMONT, CA: The IT-based film enthusiasts are not in any mode of exaggeration; true to their conviction, Mojo already carries the distinction of bagging an international award in the “Best Regional Film” category, at the FOG (Festival Of Globe) Film Festival held in Fremont CA, USA, where Mojo saw its maiden world premiere.

Mojo is a new-wave feature film, a pre-cognitive (of seeing the future) murder-mystery thriller made in the regional Indian language Kannada, by an earnest set of film enthusiasts belonging to the state of Karnataka, India. Produced by California based entrepreneur Gajanan Bhat, Mojo is a 110 minutes edge-of-the-seat thriller written and directed by Bangalore based debutant filmmaker Sreesha Belakvaadi.

“Sreesha’s Mojo promises to storm the brain with its intelligent twists and turns, and yet render an impeccable entertainment based on the concept of “6th Sense”, which is being experimented first time in the history of Kannada Film Industry”, said co-producer Satish Pathak in an addressing. The film is further funded by IT based professionals Santosh Patil & Manayya Bellignur who believe Mojo can be a new trendsetter that promises to break the paradigm of Kannada Film Industry with its freshness in story telling and screenplay.

“This is sensational. When Sreesha approached me with his concept, I was wondering how such an intricate concept could be made into an entertaining movie. I knew there would be an innovation waiting. Today with the laurels pouring in, I am proud to have produced this product ” Gajanan Bhat said. Mojo won several accolades including those from the executive team of FOG Festival chaired by Romesh Japra. “The FOG fest that celebrated its silver jubilee 25th anniversary was proud to screen Mojo among other regional languages encompassing more than a dozen nations worldwide.

We encourage world cinema, specially those that dare to break the mundane “, the FOG committee said.

Starring by debutant artistes Manu and Anoosha, who are primarily from stage, Mojo carries a brilliant technical finesse that is shaped by seasoned technicians viz. Internationally acclaimed SD Arvinda as music director, State award winner Ananth Urs as a cinematographer, State award winner Ajaneesh Lokanath on the background score, Krishnanunni on the Sound Design and Rathan S Gorur on the colors and editing.

The team is highly enthusiastic and is working with their strategies on release and distribution. “One of the ways we want to bring visibility for Mojo is through international festivals. We believe a movie like Mojo can scale intercontinental, bridging gaps of culture and language,” Santosh Patil said. The team is also working relentlessly in terms of local distribution and release in Karnataka and intends to do worldwide release based on reception.

Ritu Maheshwari

India Post News Service

