More cities to show ‘Growing Up Smith’

NEW YORK: Due to an overwhelming response to advance ticket sales during opening weekend (February 3rd), the heartfelt family comedy Growing Up Smith, directed by Frank Lotito, and starring Jason Lee (My Name is Earl) and Anjul Nigam (Bad Words and True Detective), has been slated to release in several additional markets on February 10th, including Philadelphia, Hartford, Boston and Detroit.

Here’s what critics are saying about the coming-of-age Little Miss Sunshine meets My Girl family-friendly film:

“The film has accidental topicality now with the debate over immigration swirling, but you don’t need to burden it with politics to be touched by its tale of a child who is pulled by two very different cultural worlds.”

– New York Times Review

Fort Worth Star Telegram calls the film “charmingly amusing and surprisingly timely…like an extended episode of ‘The Wonder Years.'”

“Growing Up Smith is a solid watch for kids of a certain age, or really anyone who has ever been a little bit different from those around them.” – Josh Hurtado, ScreenAnarchy

Distributed by Good Deed Entertainment and inspired by a true story set in the year 1979, Growing Up Smith is about a family from India that moves to America with hopes of living the American Dream.

While their 10-year-old boy, Smith, falls head-over-heels for the girl next door, his desire to become a “good old boy” propels him further away from his family’s ideas than ever before.

“In light of the recent immigration concerns in our country, this film highlights a positive immigrant experience in the late 70s and reminds us that love does not see race or creed,” said Scott Donley, CEO & Founder of Good Deed Entertainment.

Actor/Writer/Producer Nigam says that “the movie is a tribute to childhood heroes, first love and growing up in Small Town, America. We’re proud to say that it’s a film with no explosions, no profanity and no violence,” which is the unspoken mantra at Nigam’s production company, Brittany House Pictures.