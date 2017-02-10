More women in leadership would make world safer: Dalai Lama

AMARAVATI: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama has said more women leaders would make the world safer as they can ensure promoting deeper human values.

“Scientists now say women are more sensitive of others’ suffering. There are 200 nations on this planet and more women leaders would bring safer world,” the Buddhist monk observed, addressing the inaugural session of National Women’s Parliament here today.

“We have to analyze what went wrong in the 20th century.

At this very moment, people are killing each other. We cannot remain indifferent to the conflicts in the world because we are all one. We have to think how to create more peaceful 21st century,” he said.

“In order to produce warm hearted and compassionate humanity, we have to make every effort. In that aspect, biologically, females have more ability. Women should take more active role in promoting deeper human values. In all professions, we need promotion of values,” Dalai Lama said.

“Women should develop self confidence. The perception of women as being weaker should be changed. Work hard with determination and confidence,” he added.

“Basic human nature is compassionate so there, we have hope. Now education is key factor to promote and strengthen our basic nature of love, forgiveness, compassion and warm heartedness,” the Buddhist spiritual leader summed up.

The three-day National Women’s Parliament, being organized by Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly with the theme of ‘Empowering Women-Strengthening Democracy’, got underway in the state capital region Amaravati today.–PTI