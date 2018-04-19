Morgan Stanley announces SF East Bay Team

Something went wrong with the connection!

April 19
2018
PLEASANTON, CA: Morgan Stanley has announced the formation of the San Francisco East Bay Team led by Yash Talreja, Financial Advisor and Wenxin Yu, Financial advisor and Financial Planning Specialist in the firm’s Wealth Management office in Pleasanton.
San Francisco East Bay Team focuses on impact investing, helping their clients drive environmental and social progress and equality for women through their investments while creating competitive returns.

Talreja, who has been a Financial Advisor with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management since 2016, is a native of Delhi, India. He holds a master’s degree in computer engineering from the University of California, Davis, and a bachelor’s degree from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. He currently lives in Fremont with his wife and two daughters.

Yu has been a Financial Advisor with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management since 2016. She has a doctoral degree in polymer science from the University of Akron, Ohio, and a bachelor’s degree from Nankai University. Yu currently lives in San Ramon with her family.
“Ensuring that more women are working and leading in the workplace is simply good business and in many cases, it may lead to better profitability and higher returns for investors,” Talreja said. “As a father of two daughters, I personally care about this conversation. By teaming together, Wenxin and I aspire to serve as an example of workplace diversity.”

“Our clients want to make a positive impact on the world in a way that reflects their personal values, but they do not want to sacrifice returns,” said Yu. “Our goal is to help our clients use their investments to drive positive social and economic change and advance women globally while also generating competitive financial returns.”

