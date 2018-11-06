Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Motilal gets Rs 125-cr exit from Shriram project

Motilal gets Rs 125-cr exit from Shriram project
November 06
16:11 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Private equity firm Motilal Oswal Real Estate (MORE), which infused Rs 67 crore in a Shriram Properties’ housing project in Bengaluru in 2014-end, has got an exit of Rs 125 crore. MORE has exited from Shriram Properties’ India Realty Excellence Fund II (IREF II). The exit has been from a housing project ‘Shriram Greenfield’ near Whitefield, Bengaluru.

“The fund had invested Rs 67 cr in December 2014 by taking an equity stake in the project and has now exited with an Image result for internal rate of return (IRR) of 20 per cent and a multiple of 1.87x,” MORE, which is a real estate PE arm of Motilal Oswal group, said in a statement. Shriram Greenfield is about 2 million sq ft housing project being developed across two phases in Bengaluru.

The construction work commenced in 2015, and within four years, the first phase is nearing completion, while construction for the second phase is underway. The project has seen sales of over 75 per cent inventory. MORE had raised Rs 500 crore under IREF II, which achieved its final close in April 2015.

The fund invested during the period 2014-2017 is fully deployed across 14 investments (including re-investments). “Amid tough market conditions, the fund has returned 107.5 per cent of fund corpus (including capital and interest) to its investors within a period of 3.5 years from its final close,” the statement said. The fund has another 40 per cent capital invested across its balance 6 investments which would be exited over the next 2-3 years. IREF II has till date secured 8 complete exits at an average IRR of 21.2 per cent, it said.

The company’s strategy has always been to partner with trusted developers in top six cities and invest in their affordable/ mid-income housing projects through different structures (equity/ mezzanine) by providing capital at the right stage and conduct regular monitoring of the project, Sharad Mittal, CEO of Motilal Oswal Real Estate said. The company has recently announced the first close of its fourth fund IREF IV at Rs 575 crore. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Advertisement

Paid Political Advertisement

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Should India have Invited Trump for R-day?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Like us on Facebook !

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • Motilal gets Rs 125-cr exit from Shriram project NEW DELHI: Private equity firm Motilal Oswal Real Estate (MORE), which infused Rs 67 crore in a Shriram Properties’ housing project in Bengaluru in 2014-end, has got an exit of...
  • Journey of a bad girl It’s 1971, and a smoke-filled set overflows with hippies tapping tabla drums, eyes glazed over and glued to Zeenat Aman, who bursts into a groovy rendition of a Hare Krishna...
  • Richa doesn’t like term ‘female-oriented’ Richa Chadda despises the term “female-oriented” films but the actor says the phrase will continue to be relatively novel till such movies become a norm. The 31-year-old actor said that...
  • IIT researchers rejuvenating Delhi’s lake NEW DELHI: IIT students have taken up the rejuvenation and maintenance of the lake at Delhi’s old fort with a plan to minimize seepage of the water by lining the...
  • Country’s first engineless train unveiled CHENNAI: The Rs 100 crore country’s first engine-less train “Train 18”, developed by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) here and regarded as a successor to the prestigious Shatabdi Express, was...
  • Ooty, Tamil Nadu Lofty mountains, dense forest & miles & miles of tea gardens Ooty, also known as Ootacamund, is the Queen of hill stations and the capital of Nilgiris district. It is...
  • Bike rally to promote tourism in Chenab Valley BHADARWAH, J-K: In all 48 bike enthusiasts from different parts of the country embarked on a motorcycle rally, organised by authorities here as part of their effort to promote tourism...
  • Idyllic Odisha island ready to host tourists KENDRAPARA, Odisha: Nature lovers have a reason to rejoice as the Odisha government has prepped up the idyllic Habelikhati Island at Bhitarkanika National Park (BNP) for eco-tourism. Three well-furnished guest...
  • Railways scraps flexi-fare in some trains NEW DELHI: In a relief for passengers, the railways has scrapped flexi-fare in 15 premium trains in which the occupancy is less than 50 per cent throughout the year, while...
  • Marine tourism urged in Maharashtra coast NEW DELHI: Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu has urged the Tourism Ministry and the Maharashtra government to consider a proposal for the development of scuba diving and aquarium in...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.