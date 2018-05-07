MoU signed to promote tourism in Krishna Circuit

NEW DELHI: The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) and the Indian Yoga Association (IYA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to facilitate interaction and cooperation between the two organisations to promote wellness, spiritual and cultural tourism in the Krishna Circuit.

The MoU was signed between D K Aggarwal, Vice President, PHDCCI, and Kamlesh Barwal, Secretary General, IYA, in the presence of yoga guru Ramdev, a statement said.

The two organisations have joined hands to provide a holistic tourism experience to domestic and international travellers looking for some spiritually invigorating and cultural experiences.

On the occasion, a curtain raiser of the first edition of the Tourism Summit, proposed to be held on September 1-2 at Vrindavan and Mathura, was unveiled by Ramdev and H R Nagendra.

In his address, Ramdev focussed on the unique and rich heritage of India, which, he said had the potential to make it a frontrunner in the wellness, spiritual, knowledge and health sectors.

This niche sector is sought to be promoted effectively by industry partner PHDCCI, which is committed to bringing about effective changes in the management, innovation and proactive development of strategies and strengthening the linkages for advancement through partnerships with like-minded organisations, the statement said.

Places associated with Lord Krishna constitute the Krishna Circuit in Uttar Pradesh. The Centre has been trying to promote it as a major tourist attraction. PTI

