MP govt to provide housing for homeless

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel said here that the government will provide a plot or a house to every homeless family in the state.

“A campaign is being launched in the state to provide a plot (or house) to every entitled homeless family,” Patel said during the state-level Republic Day function at Lal Parade Ground here.

“In the rural areas, there is a target of constructing 15 lakh houses under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana by next year, while in the urban areas, 10 lakh houses would be constructed by 2022,” she said.-PTI

