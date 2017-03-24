MPs concerned over yet another killing of Indians

NEW DELHI: Members in both Houses of Parliament today expressed concern over the killing of an Indian woman and her seven-year old son in the US last night and demanded that the matter should be taken up by the Prime Minister with the American President.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, Congress member T Subbarami Reddy said the wife and the son of a software engineer were “brutally killed” last night.

Rao found his wife and son dead when he returned home, he said. “It is a serious matter. This is very dangerous. Just two weeks back, two Indians were killed and now two more people have been killed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi must take (it) up with the President of America,” Reddy said.

Deputy Chairman P J Kurien too expressed shock over the incident and said the matter should be taken up at the highest level.

He also asked Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to convey this to the External Affairs Minister.

In the Lok Sabha, Y V Subba Reddy of YSR Congress Party also raised the issue and asked the government to take a “very strong stand” in protecting Indians in the US.

“It’s a case of racial discrimination” and such incidents were on the rise since Donald Trump became the US President.

“It is high time we take up these issues strongly with the US,” he added.

Reports said the victims, 40-year old N Sasikala, herself also a software engineer, and her son Anish Sai, were found allegedly strangled to death by her husband, N Hanumantha Rao, when he returned home in New Jersey from work on Thursday evening. The couple had been living in the US for nine years.–PTI