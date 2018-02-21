Mukesh Ambani vows add’l Rs 10k cr investment in UP

LUCKNOW; Terming contribution to Uttar Pradesh’s development his patriotic duty, Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani today promised investment of another Rs 10,000 crore through Jio in the next three years.

Speaking at the UP Investor Summit here, he said the investment will be over and above the Rs 20,000 crore Jio has already invested in the state in rolling out high-speed 4G telecom venture.

Ambani said India cannot rise to its full potential without the rise of 22 crore people of Uttar Pradesh.

He also vowed full support to the ‘Namami Gange’ project.

“I have a commitment…. the Clean Ganga Mission is gathering momentum …we at Reliance Foundation would deem it as our pious duty to contribute to the success of this mission and are ready to execute whatever part of the project is assigned to us,” he said in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Promising to be a reliable partner of the people and government of UP, Ambani said he has come to the state to assure that Jio’s digital revolution will make maximum contribution to UP’s development, and announced four commitments in this regard including investment of another Rs 10,000 crore by Jio in the next three years.-PTI

Comments

comments