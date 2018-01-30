Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Mumbai to transform on mobility by 2022: Fadnavis

Mumbai to transform on mobility by 2022: Fadnavis
January 30
09:39 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

DAVOS: Confident of finishing all transport projects in Mumbai by 2022, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said the city will see a transformation in terms of mobility with projects ranging from underground metro and sea bridge to coastal roads, elevated suburban trains and new airports.
Fadnavis, who was here to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting and promote Maharashtra as an investment destination for global businesses, also said there is a huge scope for all industries in the manufacturing sector in the state and the services industry is also growing very fast.

“Now the focus is also on Industry 4.0 or the Fourth Industrial Revolution sectors such as artificial intelligence, innovations, startups and big data analytics. These will change the face of how the businesses look today and they will create jobs. One of the big focuses is Industry 4.0,” the chief minister told PTI in an interview here.
He also said that his government was working on creating an IFSC (International Financial Services Centre) in Maharashtra and he was confident to be able to do that.

“Mumbai is the natural financial services centre.
Besides, Maharashtra is preparing the country’s first fintech policy which we will publish in coming days. The future is Fintech or financial technology and I feel Maharashtra can lead on this front,” he said.
On various infrastructure projects underway for Mumbai, where traffic snarls have often led to criticism from various quarters, Fadnavis said all projects will start getting delivered from next year itself and would be completed fully by 2022.
“These include 258 km of metro network in Mumbai and suburban areas, which would be one of the biggest in the country. About 50 km of elevated suburban railway network is being set up. We are also making coastal roads. a new sea link, a sea bridge from Mumbai to New Mumbai, an airport in New Mumbai is coming up, an underground metro is there and on eastern coast there will be RoRo service. So these are projects of all modes of transport.

“There is a new airport for Mumbai and the work has begun already. Among all these, work has begun on almost all major projects and there are a few for which we will issue work orders this month itself or maybe next month,” he said.
Fadnavis said there is no single project that is still at conception stage.
“By 2022, I will beat the rate of urbanization in terms of mobility in Mumbai,” he asserted.-PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  • Rich Indians at Davos lured by cryptocurrencies & cash vaults DAVOS/ZURICH: As a large number of Indian High Net Individuals (HNIs) and their representatives went around Swiss ski resort town of Davos for attending the annual WEF summit last week,...
  • Top biz leaders to attend Assam summit GUWAHATI: Corporate honchos, including Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, Dilip Sanghvi and physician Naresh Trehan, will be part of over 4,800 delegates from across the world in first ever global investors...
  • FM hints at further rejig of GST rates NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said the Goods and Service Tax (GST) has stabilized in a very short time that provides an opportunity to widen its base and...
  • BSNL stops free Sunday calls on landlines KOLKATA: State-owned telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) will withdraw its free voice calling benefits from landlines on Sundays from February 1. The decision comes soon after the company...
  • Mumbai to transform on mobility by 2022: Fadnavis DAVOS: Confident of finishing all transport projects in Mumbai by 2022, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said the city will see a transformation in terms of mobility with projects...
  • California city to give families $500 a month STOCKTON, Calif.: A California city plans to give several dozen families $500 a month for a year as part of a program to study the economic and social impacts of...
  • California Gov for 5 mn zero-emission cars SACRAMENTO, Calif.: Gov. Jerry Brown has outlined a $2.5 billion plan to help Californians buy electric vehicles and expand a network of charging stations as part of a goal of...
  • Rs 6,000 cr package to boost apparel sector MUMBAI: The government’s Rs 6,000 crore package will boost apparel and made-ups sector and strengthen the entire textile industry, Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani has said. Speaking at an export...
  • India, Seychelles sign revised agreement VICTORIA/NEW DELHI: India and Seychelles have signed a revised agreement for the development of facilities on Assomption and held productive bilateral cooperation meetings. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to...
  • Ford earnings jump but pain ahead this year DEARBORN, Mich.: Ford Motor Co. reported higher fourth-quarter and full-year earnings but the mood was subdued as the company warned that it’s facing a tough year. Sales in North America...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.