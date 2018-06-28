Breathtaking scenery amid thriving tea plantations

Munnar is a haven of peace and harmony. This incredibly beautiful hill town is positioned at a height of 6000ft in the Idukki district of Kerala and is the most privileged summer resort. Munnar was a significant resort even during the British monarchs in those colonial days.

Opulent with unique species of flora and fauna, the place also has an extensive stretch of tea plantations amidst the high mountains and unspoiled valleys, giving a pleasant feeling. The scented cool air is filled with the aroma of spices. The rising and falling terrain of Munnar is covered with forests and grasslands.

The undulated topography offers a breathtaking vision of craggy rocks, adding to the picturesque scenery the town captivates many tourists with its scenic beauty. Some of the trees found in the region are teak, red sandalwood, rose wood, jungle jack, etc. Munnar is also paradise for bird watchers as rare species of birds are found in abundance and best explored on Kerala packages.

Cocooned in the state of Kerala, Munnar poses breathtaking scenery amidst the thriving green tea plantations with the combination of valleys, streams, cliffs, bubbling brooks, exotic wildlife and clear trout streams making it an irresistible place.

Munnar is a perfect destination for adventure enthusiasts, honeymoon couples, wildlife and nature lovers. Accommodation facilities and tourist guides are available easily suiting the budgets. It is ideal for tourist to spend at least 2 nights so as to enjoy all that Munnar tour packages have to offer!

Tourist attractions

Tata tea museum: A very popular tourist attraction in Munnar, Tata Tea Museum is located around 2 km from Munnar in Nallathanni Estate of Tata Tea. The museum showcases various antiquities and the most famous among them is the burial urn excavated from the vicinity of Periakanal Estate, dating back to 2nd century.

Anamudi peak: Anamudi Peak lies to the interior of the Eravikulam National Park. This national park is at a peak of 2695 m, and it towers the sanctuary in grandiose pride.

Atukkad waterfalls: The scenic waterfall of Atukkad lies at a distance of about 2 km from Munnar town. Amidst lush green forest and hills, this waterfall is a worth visiting spot in Munnar. With fewer crowds, it is an ideal place for romantic escapes and picnics.

Cheeyappara waterfalls: Located very close to Valara Falls, Cheeyappara waterfall lies between the towns of Neriamangalam and Adimali, along the national highway linking Cochin with Madurai. It is around 40 km from Munnar.

Echo point: Echo point is situated15km away from Munnar and is an admirable adventure destination for the tourists. Some of the popular activities in this picturesque destination among the explicit views of the lush green hills are trekking and nature walks.

Forest rose garden: Forest Rose Garden is the beautiful rose garden which displays a variety of flowers. This treasure house of flowers also has a photo point from where tourists can take pictures with a tea estate background. There is a small shop within the garden selling various horticulture products.

Hill view park: Hill View Park is a popular tourist attraction in Idukki and is known for offering panoramic views of the Cheruthoni and Idukki Dams. A well maintained park sprawling on an area of 8 acres, it is 1.5 Km from the Idukki town and at about 350 ft above the dam water level.

Idukki arch dam: One of the most popular attractions in Idduki, the Idukki Arch Dam is a hydro electric project encompassing 20 Small and Big Dams, 5 Rivers, a handful of Underground Tunnels and an underground power generator.

Kalvari mount: At a distance of 5 km from Idukki lies the Kalvari Mount, a popular destination of tourists visiting the hill retreat of Munnar. Basically a steep slope, Kalvari Mount provides a view of Reservoir from Idukki to Ayyappancovil on one side and Kamakshy as well as Mariyapuram villages on the other side.

Kolukkumalai tea estate: Kolukkumalai tea estate is 35 km from Munnar. This is on a precipitous ridge above the scorching plains of Tamil Nadu. This is the highest reputed tea estate at approximately 8000 feet above the sea level. It takes 90 minutes from Munnar to reach this tea estate.

Kundala dam & lake: Located around 21 km from Munnar, this arch dam with its natural surroundings is a major attraction of Munnar. From the top of the Dam, tourists can have a panoramic view of the natural greens. Adjoining to the Dam is the beautiful lake with boating facilities.

Lakkom waterfalls: Lakkom waterfalls, located around 25 km from Munnar towards Udumalaipettai, are visited by many tourists. This beautiful waterfall is a part of Eravikulam stream of Eravikulam National Park, which is one of the main tributaries of Pampar River. Though not really of a good height, the cascade still gives an amazing view and is ideal for swimming in its natural pool tucked away in total privacy.

Mattupetti Indo-Swiss farm: Mattupetti is notable for its Indo Swiss live farms, where many superior ranges of cattle are taken care and nurtured. Mattupetti Indo Swiss farm is open from morning to evening for the tourists to visit it.

Mattupetty dam: Mattupetty dam is approximately 13 km from Munnar in Kerala. It is situated at an altitude of 1700m above the sea level and is highly famous for the Indo-Swiss live stock projects. The dam is the perfect spot to see hundred ranges of high yielding cattle nurtured.

Nadukani, Idukki: An ideal picnic spot, Nadukani, situated at an altitude of 3000 ft, is a charming hill station in Idukki district. Located around 25 km from Idukki, Nadukani offers panoramic view of the blue mountains in northern side and Muvattupuzha River on the other side.

Painavu, Idukki: Painavu is the headquarter of Idukki district and is popular among the tourists for serving as a stopover for the Idukki and Cheruthoni Dam, both of which are located merely 7 km from here.

Pothamedu view point: Situated at a distance of about 6 km from Munnar, this view point offers the spectacular views of the tea, coffee and cardamom plantations of the place. With stretching hills, lush green mountains and pleasing scenic environs, it serves an ideal place for trekkers and hikers. In fact, a perfect place for adventure lovers and those who have an eye for photography.

Sita devi lake: Sita Devi Lake, also known as Devikulum Lake is a must see tourist spot near Munnar. A thermal water spring is what attracts picnickers. The lake has some religious importance and is also revered by the locals.

Thumpachi calveri samuchayam: Located approximately 35 km from Thodupuzha, Thumpachi Calveri Samuchayam is a famous spot for meditation and relaxing. The cool and scenic ambiance is also perfect for enjoying sunsets.

Best time to visit

Munnar experiences a moderate climate throughout the year.

How to reach

By Train: Nearest rail head is at Angamaly or Alwaye, both are nearly 120 km away from Munnar. Angamaly is an important rail junction in Ernakulam-Trissur route and is well connected to all cities in India.

By air: Nearest major airport is Cochin International airport which is about 125 km away.

By bus: Munnar is connected to other cities in Kerala and Tamil Nadu by state government public transport buses. Many tour providers arrange packaged bus tours to Munnar from Cochin.

