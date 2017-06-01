Musical evening raises funds for blind

CHICAGO: The 7th Annual Music Program organized by Dr Dipak Shah and Dr Sheela Shah at the Avery Coonley School’s Performing Arts Center, Downers Grove to benefit the Blind Foundation for India (BFI) helped raise over $18,000. The amount will fund a medical van for the Ramakrishna Mission, Chandigarh, India.

Over 200 people enjoyed listening to melodious songs by Dr. Dipak Shah and Dr. Sheela Shah. A comedian from India Dinkar Mehta entertained the audience with his one liners. Pratibha Jairath served as an Emcee.

The Chief Guest for the evening was Steve Bynum, Senior Producer, WBEZ 91.5 FM Chicago. He stressed the need to open the heart and wallet to help the needy visually challenged people in India.

Dr. Manu Vora, President of BFI, highlighted the plight of over 15 million blind people in India which translates to one out of every three blind people in the world. He also shared exponential power of prevention such as $1 of Vitamin A drops administered from age 4-6 prevents the children from going blind. Also, in India it costs only $20 per Cataract operation, compared to $4,000 in the US, a multiplier of 200.

Steve Bynum and Dr. Vora felicitated Platinum Sponsors, Diamond Sponsors and BFI Directors. Delicious Indian food was generously donated by the Saffron of Westmont, Sai Saffron Chat House, Shree Indian Restaurant, and Big Suchir.

Jayanti Ojha

Comments

comments