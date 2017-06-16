Musical Maestro AR Rahman to perform in UK on 8th July

According to an announcement by AR Rahman on Facebook, an Oscar winning musician, he will be performing in the UK on 8th July, 2017. He wrote on his Facebook post, “Friends and music lovers in the UK, looking forward to being amongst you and performing with my entire team,”

According to the reliable sources, the performance will take place in the Netru Indru Nalai concert at Wembleys The SSE Arena in London.

Apart from Rahman, the concert will also be including Benny Dayal, Neeti Mohan, Haricharan, Jonita Gandhi, Ranjit Barot and Javed Ali.- PTI

