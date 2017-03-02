Muslim immigrants invited by Democrats to Trump’s address

WASHINGTON: Democrats today invited some South Asian Muslim immigrants, including from India, to President Donald Trump’s first joint address to Congress to make a political statement against his immigration policies.

Immigrants from countries like India, Pakistan and Bangladesh were present during the address.

Some Democrats, in various statements, had said that the alleged anti-immigrant rhetoric of President has created an atmosphere of hatred in the country.

Democratic Congressman Ruben Kihuen said he invited Indian American Zia Khan, an Interventional Cardiologist, from Las Vegas, as his personal guest.

“It is time for President Trump to come face to face with the realities of his anti-immigrant and anti-American policies, and understand that his rhetoric has a real impact on communities across the country. Every day, immigrants make our country and our economy stronger while working toward their own American Dream,” Kihuen said.

Congressman Jim Langevin from Rhode Island said that he has invited Ehsun Mirza, a critical care doctor originally from Pakistan, as his guest to Trump’s address.

“Diversity makes our nation stronger, and I believe it should be celebrated. I am proud to call Dr Mirza a friend, and I hope that his presence on February 28th will serve as a reminder to the President that true Americans come in every color and creed and not all are born here,” he said.

Dr Mirza was born in Pakistan and immigrated to the United States for his residency training after medical school.

Powerful Congressman Joe Crowley, who is House Democratic Caucus Chairman, has invited a Bangladeshi-American victim of hate crime as his guest to the Congressional address.

“President Trump has demonized Islam and the Muslim-American community since he first announced his campaign for the presidency attacks that only continued after his inauguration,” Crowley said.

Crowley said he wants Trump to know that he vehemently disagree with his characterization of immigrants and Muslim-Americans.

Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence invited Fatima Salman, executive director of Muslim Students Association (MSA) to the address.

Members of Congress, as well as the President, often invite particular guests to these speeches either to make a political statement or recognize their constituents, CNN reported.

Trump’s executive order on January 20 imposed a minimum 90-day ban on immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries (Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen; refugees from Syria have been barred indefinitely).

On February 10, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals had refused to reinstate Trump’s controversial travel ban on nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries, in a major political setback to the President.–PTI