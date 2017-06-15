Myanmar Military Plane debris found in the Andaman Sea

A Myanmar plane, with more than 100 soldiers and their families, went missing around 5th August 2015, was found yesterday in the Andaman Sea.

The plane had lost contact with the air traffic controllers, while the Navy ships and aircraft had been searching since a long time. It’s believed that the plane was carrying more than a dozen kids, while flying from Myeik to Yangon.

“Now they have found pieces of the damaged plane in the sea 136 miles (218 km) away from Dawei city,” a tourism official informed.

According to a former aviation executive, “Myanmar air force has very bad safety performance.” -AFP

