Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Mysterious spy

Mysterious spy
April 23
14:48 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The trailer of Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi is out, and it’s absolutely gripping at 2 minutes, 21 seconds. Based on Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat, the film highlights the India-Pakistan tension in 1971.
A daughter, a spy and a wife are the three roles assigned to Alia, and she portrays them with conviction.
The film revolves around Sehmat, a Kashmiri girl, played by Alia Bhatt, who is married to a Pakistani soldier, Vicky Kaushal. Alia’s father (Rajit Kapoor) wants his daughter to be India’s ‘eyes and ears’ in Pakistan.
She’s mysterious, vulnerable and tough in equal measure.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  • Naidu rejects impeachment notice, says no substantial merit in it NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu today rejected the unprecedented impeachment notice given by opposition parties led by the Congress against CJI Dipak Misra, saying it lacked substantial...
  • World will hear ‘positive voices’ against rising protectionism at Modi-Xi summit: China BEIJING: China today said President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss the threat of rising protectionism and the “unprecedented” changes in the world in the past 100...
  • Cong will move SC, says Sibal after RS chairman rejects impeachment notice NEW DELHI: The Congress today lashed out at Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu for rejecting an impeachment notice filed by opposition parties against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra...
  • New York Indian Film Fest to screen docu on Rituparno Ghosh KOLKATA: A documentary film by director Sangeeta Datta on the life and works of National Award-winning auteur Rituparno Ghosh has been selected for screening at the New York Indian Film...
  • Foreigners can travel to unrestricted NEW DELHI: Foreign tourists, except those from Pakistan, China and Afghanistan, would now be allowed to visit some of the most pristine locations of the country which, so far, were...
  • Tara Sutaria, who? The new cast of Student of the Year 2 witnesses the debut of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. Many might have heard the name Ananya Panday as the girl has...
  • Mysterious spy The trailer of Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi is out, and it’s absolutely gripping at 2 minutes, 21 seconds. Based on Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat, the film highlights the India-Pakistan tension...
  • ‘Sweety’ success The past month has been a daze for actor Kartik Aaryan. And his recent film, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, has a lot to do with it. In his latest...
  • Look alike Anupam Kher is shooting in London for his upcoming film on Manmohan Singh, The Accidental Prime Minister. From the on-set photos, it looks like Anupam has gotten into the skin...
  • Pics courtesy Katrina Kaif is surely treating her fans with amazing pictures of hers. Off late, the actress has been on a photo-sharing spree from the sets of her upcoming film, ‘Zero’...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.