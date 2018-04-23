Mysterious spy

The trailer of Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi is out, and it’s absolutely gripping at 2 minutes, 21 seconds. Based on Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat, the film highlights the India-Pakistan tension in 1971.

A daughter, a spy and a wife are the three roles assigned to Alia, and she portrays them with conviction.

The film revolves around Sehmat, a Kashmiri girl, played by Alia Bhatt, who is married to a Pakistani soldier, Vicky Kaushal. Alia’s father (Rajit Kapoor) wants his daughter to be India’s ‘eyes and ears’ in Pakistan.

She’s mysterious, vulnerable and tough in equal measure.

