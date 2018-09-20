Something went wrong with the connection!

Naidu invites Romaninan businesses to invest in India
September 20
16:34 2018
BUCHAREST: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday addressed business leaders in Romania and urged them to take advantage of the economic reforms in India by making investments. Naidu, who is visiting the southeastern European country on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of India-Romania diplomatic relations, said that bilateral trade between India and Romania stands at USD 810 million.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet: “Bilateral trade between India and Romania stands at USD 810 million! Vice President @MVenkaiahNaidu addressed Prahova Chamber of Commerce in Bucharest and urged them to take advantage of economic reforms transforming India”.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry Prahova is a non-governmental organization of public use, self-financed, having as fundamental purpose the development of Prahova County’s economy and its promotion both on the domestic markets and overseas. The vice president arrived in Romania on Tuesday on the last leg of his three-nation visit to boost India’s ties with the southeastern European country. He will be in Romania from September 18 to September 20. PTI

