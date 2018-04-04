Naidu meets Kejriwal to garner support for no-confidence vote

NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal as part of his efforts to mobilize support for the no-confidence motion moved by his party TDP against the Centre, party leaders said.

The two leaders also discussed the special category status (SCS) promised to the southern state.

“The Delhi chief minister said he would offer support to the TDP through members from his party in both houses of Parliament,” Telugu Desam Party’s Rajya Sabha MP C M Ramesh told reporters.

Delhi’s ruling party AAP has four MPs in the Lok Sabha and three in the Rajya Sabha.

The TDP president is expected to meet Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal later in the afternoon, Ramesh added.

The TDP pulled out of the NDA last month after the Centre expressed its inability to grant SCS to Andhra Pradesh.

It also moved a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government over the issue.

The Andhra Pradesh chief minister, who arrived here yesterday, has met leaders from different political parties to further his cause.

Naidu has met Congress’ Veerappa Moily, NCP president Sharad Pawar and Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the SAD. He also met National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, TMC’s Sudip Bandyopadhyay, CPI’s D Raja, AIADMK’s V Maitreyan, Apna Dal’s Anupriya Patel and Samajwadi Party’s Ram Gopal Yadav. PTI

