Naidu meets leaders of opposition parties, BJP allies

NEW DELHI: On his first visit to Delhi after the TDP pulled out of the ruling NDA, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today met leaders of several opposition parties and allies of the BJP, including Veerappa Moily of the Congress, Sharad Pawar of the NCP and Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the SAD.

The meetings that took place at the Central Hall of Parliament were aimed at garnering support for the no-confidence motion against the NDA government moved by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The TDP snapped its ties with the BJP alleging neglect of the southern state and failure of the Centre to grant special category state status to Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu also met Farooq Abdullah (NC), Sudip Bandyopadhyay (TMC), D Raja (CPI), V Maitreyan (AIADMK), Anupriya Patel (Apna Dal) and Ram Gopal Yadav (Samajwadi Party) among others, according to a statement issued by the chief minister’s media unit.

In an apparent swipe at the Narendra Modi dispensation, TDP MP T G Venkatesh told reporters earlier in the day, “The chief minister is meeting key leaders in Parliament to send across a message to the country that not only making commitments, but honoring it also is very important.”

The TDP has alleged that the Centre failed to fulfill its commitments toward Andhra Pradesh, after the state was bifurcated in 2014.

TDP floor leader in Parliament, Thota Narasimham said, “The Centre is simply adjourning the House as they do not have answers to various questions that the opposition parties may put forth if the no-confidence motion is taken up for discussion. They say they have majority, then why not take it up” PTI

