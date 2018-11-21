Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Nandi Hills: Honeymoon in Paradise

Nandi Hills: Honeymoon in Paradise
November 21
12:41 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The daily busy urban life we are leading is due to our work culture. Offbeat places if travelled to, relieve the mind and body and gives us the experience of discovering new places. Often, such places are discovered surprisingly by travellers and by sharing their experience with others by word of mouth or via social media, these places become popular destinations among tourists.

Nandi Hills, in the state of Karnataka, is an offbeat place. It has become a popular place to visit and to come back home with beautiful memories of the place. This place is totally in the laps of nature, where you can hear your internal soul.

It is very easy to visit the other parts of Bangalore and stay in resorts of Bangalore. However, this place is more interesting than viewed actually and is a perfect place for a holiday. If wanderlust has bitten you, this place is worth visiting. This place becomes special if you are on your Honeymoon trip as there are plenty of spots to feel the other soul in you. This place is suitable for visiting throughout the year and can be visited by road from Bangalore. This place was also opted by Tipu Sultan for a summer retreat.

Nandi Hills: Things to do

• Enjoy long walks – The most beautiful way to experience the magic and grandeur of Nandi Hills is by heading out for a walk around the hills at sunsets or at dawn with your loved ones and enjoy the beauty of nature together. This walk will let you capture the beauty of nature in its real form.

• Paragliding – If you are not scared of heights, and consider adventure as an important of traveling, paragliding is must-do activity. During paragliding, you will experience the place like none other, paragliding experience will allow you to realize yourself. If you want to schedule your trip, you should pay heed to the weather, especially, if you want to paraglide.

• Cycling—If cycling is your thing, then the terrain of Nandi Hills, supports this sport. The picturesque landscape and altitude will allow you to enjoy the weather and help you to pedal faster, with more gusto.

Places to visit in Nandi Hills with your Better Half

• Brahmashram

This is one of the most famous tourist spots, particularly known for meditation. The people who seek relaxation and solitude will truly like Brahmashram. The temperature in the caves is cooler and it is the perfect spot for enjoying.

• BhogaNandeeshwara Temple

This is an ancient temple and a popular spot in Karnataka. According to records, BhogaNandeeshwara temple is a 1000-year-old temple, which bears stamps of it’s ruling dynasties. The majestic architecture and spellbinding complex draws a lot of tourists.

• Discovery Village

This place is built with the purpose of giving you a reprieve from your busy urban life. This place has a ‘village-like’ environment and all things are built such to give you natural experience. The resort at Discovery Village has a range of cuisines which provides you with delicious dishes in this simple environment. At discovery village, you can enjoy your Honeymoon in different, unique and natural style.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ADVERTISEMENT


The Sugar Mill

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Rafale Controversy is harming India's defense?

  • Yes (80%, 8 Votes)
  • No (20%, 2 Votes)

Total Voters: 10

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Like us on Facebook !

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • Nandi Hills: Honeymoon in Paradise The daily busy urban life we are leading is due to our work culture. Offbeat places if travelled to, relieve the mind and body and gives us the experience of...
  • AMRI Hospital Kolkata clinches Top Slot in Week-HansaSurvey AMRI Hospitals has been ranked as one of the top multi-speciality private hospitals in Kolkata and Bhubaneswar by The Week-HansaBest Hospital survey 2018 – further cementing our hospital’s healthcare excellence...
  • 1st death penalty for anti-Sikh riots India Post News Service NEW DELHI: In the very first capital punishment in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, a Delhi court has awarded death penalty to convict Yashpal Singh for...
  • SC agrees to examine plea of women deserted by NRI husbands NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has sought response from the Centre on a plea seeking mandatory arrest of NRIs deserting their wives and harassing them for dowry. A bench comprising Chief...
  • 2,382 Indians languishing in US jails WASHINGTON: Nearly 2,400 Indians are languishing in various American jails for illegally crossing the US border to seek asylum in the country, according to the latest figures. These detainees, a significant...
  • Canada among best countries for new immigrants Canada is one of the best places in the world for new immigrants to live and work, according to a new survey. The HSBC study ranked Canada as the fourth...
  • Dutch embassy in Pak denies its closure ISLAMABAD: The Dutch embassy in Pakistan has rejected the reports of its closure over security concerns after the Netherlands gave shelter to the lawyer of Christian woman Aasia Bibi who was...
  • DHS replacement will face same border challenges WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump and Homeland Security chief Kirstjen Nielsen never quite clicked personally as the president chafed at her explanations of complicated immigration issues and her inability to bring...
  • Senate overrides Rauner veto on immigrant visas SPRINGFIELD: The Illinois Senate has rejected Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto of legislation designed to ensure immigrant crime victims who cooperate with police get the assistance they need to stay in...
  • NE students to hold rally in New Delhi GUWAHATI: An umbrella organization of major students unions of the Northeastern states has announced that it would hold a rally in New Delhi to press for its demand for withdrawal of...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.