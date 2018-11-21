Nandi Hills: Honeymoon in Paradise

The daily busy urban life we are leading is due to our work culture. Offbeat places if travelled to, relieve the mind and body and gives us the experience of discovering new places. Often, such places are discovered surprisingly by travellers and by sharing their experience with others by word of mouth or via social media, these places become popular destinations among tourists.

Nandi Hills, in the state of Karnataka, is an offbeat place. It has become a popular place to visit and to come back home with beautiful memories of the place. This place is totally in the laps of nature, where you can hear your internal soul.

It is very easy to visit the other parts of Bangalore and stay in resorts of Bangalore. However, this place is more interesting than viewed actually and is a perfect place for a holiday. If wanderlust has bitten you, this place is worth visiting. This place becomes special if you are on your Honeymoon trip as there are plenty of spots to feel the other soul in you. This place is suitable for visiting throughout the year and can be visited by road from Bangalore. This place was also opted by Tipu Sultan for a summer retreat.

Nandi Hills: Things to do

• Enjoy long walks – The most beautiful way to experience the magic and grandeur of Nandi Hills is by heading out for a walk around the hills at sunsets or at dawn with your loved ones and enjoy the beauty of nature together. This walk will let you capture the beauty of nature in its real form.

• Paragliding – If you are not scared of heights, and consider adventure as an important of traveling, paragliding is must-do activity. During paragliding, you will experience the place like none other, paragliding experience will allow you to realize yourself. If you want to schedule your trip, you should pay heed to the weather, especially, if you want to paraglide.

• Cycling—If cycling is your thing, then the terrain of Nandi Hills, supports this sport. The picturesque landscape and altitude will allow you to enjoy the weather and help you to pedal faster, with more gusto.

Places to visit in Nandi Hills with your Better Half

• Brahmashram

This is one of the most famous tourist spots, particularly known for meditation. The people who seek relaxation and solitude will truly like Brahmashram. The temperature in the caves is cooler and it is the perfect spot for enjoying.

• BhogaNandeeshwara Temple

This is an ancient temple and a popular spot in Karnataka. According to records, BhogaNandeeshwara temple is a 1000-year-old temple, which bears stamps of it’s ruling dynasties. The majestic architecture and spellbinding complex draws a lot of tourists.

• Discovery Village

This place is built with the purpose of giving you a reprieve from your busy urban life. This place has a ‘village-like’ environment and all things are built such to give you natural experience. The resort at Discovery Village has a range of cuisines which provides you with delicious dishes in this simple environment. At discovery village, you can enjoy your Honeymoon in different, unique and natural style.

