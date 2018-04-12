Nandita Das’ Manto’ in Cannes Un Certain Regard segment

MUMBAI: Director Nandita Das’ Manto, a biopic on celebrated short story writer Saadat Hasan Manto, has been selected in the Cannes sub section Un Certain Regard.

The film, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the title role, is Das’ second directorial effort after Firaaq in 2008.

The director shared the news via Twitter.

We are in Cannes!! #Manto is selected in the official section – Un Certain Regards. Exciting moment for the entire crew & cast, she tweeted.

Official Twitter handle of the French film festival also posted the announcement, which Siddiqui shared with his followers and congratulated his director and the team.

‘And it is possible that Saadat Hasan dies, but MANTO remains alive’. Glad to inform that MANTO’ is selected for competition at #Cannes2018 in #UnCertainRegard section, the actor wrote.

Das’ take on Manto focuses on the writer’s life from 1946 to 1950.

Manto, best known for his stories on Partition, was born on May 11, 1912 and migrated to Pakistan after 1947 and died at the age of 55 on January 18, 1955. PTI

Comments

comments