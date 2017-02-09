Nani attends Nenu Local premier in Milpitas

MILPITAS, CA: Natural Star Nani attended Nenu Local premiere show in Serra Theatre, Milpitas on 2nd of February. Naveen Babu Ghanta, better known by his nickname Nani, is a South Indian actor who stars in Telugu films and a few Tamil films. Nenu Local is an Action Romantic Telugu drama film starring Natural star Nani and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles. The film Nenu Local is written by Prasanna Kumar Bezawada and directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina.

Nenu Local is a youth entertainer that’s entertaining at every point of its runtime because of the chemistry between Nani and Keerthy Suresh. In the film Nani is seen as a Mass hero and Keerthy Suresh adores the role of a college student. The chemistry between Nani and Keerthy Suresh is the talk of Tollywood and undoubtedly it’s a must watch. Devi Sri Prasad’s background scores and musicals will make us hum to the rhythm and feel the emotions in the second half.

The premier show at Serra theaters was attended by over 600 Bay areans. Nani interacted with the audience during the show and addressed the media. “We host Tollywood stars and it is a double treat for the fans to meet their actors during the special show,” said Raman Sanchula, owner of Serra and Town 3 cinemas. It is expected that the collections would cross Rs 20 cr share in a week. In US, the film crossed half million dollar mark and is racing towards one million mark.

