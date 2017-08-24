Naperville I-Day rocked with Gov Rauner’s presence

NAPERVILLE: It was the third year in row that the Indian Community Outreach (ICO) organized India Day celebrations with gusto and with a lot of support from the community at large, the local officials and talented local artists.

Expectations were that the huge success that IOC celebrations had notched in the past two years would ensure a still bigger participation and attendance this year. More likely than not the expectations would turn into reality but the Mika Sing controversy over Pakistan Day Hamara Pakistan triggered a backlash and the attendance was thinner than last year. It is believed that a good number of Indian Americans decided to stay put at home registering their silent protest.

The organizing host – IOC – in a release claimed that “It was attended by over 30,000 participants & spectators, several of whom came from neighboring suburbs, states and countries.” Many felt that this was way on the high side. But even then there was no gain saying the fact it was “a magnificent display of art, dance, music, food and culture that mesmerized everyone who attended.”

Governor Bruce Rauner and Mayor Steve Chirico were the Chief Guests of the event. Congressman Raja Krishnamurthy along with many other State and local elected representatives and prominent leaders of Chicago & Naperville were enthusiastic participants in the parade and celebrations. President Trump sent his greetings and best wishes for the celebration.

In his letter, he thanked Indian Americans for their irreplaceable contributions and stated that the future of valued partnership between United States and India has never looked brighter, and will continue to foster even greater cooperation for future generations.

It was the best Sunday weather that one could ask for, with bright sun ready to witness a historical moment for Naperville as the community started pouring in from all directions to Naperville Central High School. The event kick off was at 11a.m. with a large number of booths presenting their products to the visitors and included an international food court, children’s park, ethnic Indian Bazaar and a local talent show that began 12:30 pm. This talent show included unique and energetic performances by Natya Dance Theater, Utkalaa Center for Odissi Dance, Anila Sinha Foundation, Indian Christian Children of Chicago, Nrithyanjali Dance School, Kalashree Dance Academy, Soorya Dance School, Warrior Bhangra, Rhythms & Grace Dance Studios, Team Ghungroo, Bollywood Rhythms, Rhythm Academy and the UC Bhangra Team.

A colorful procession of over 70 participants with 35 intricately decorated floats sponsored by various community organizations, businesses and restaurants wended their way along the parade route in Hillside and West Street in downtown Naperville. Several dance groups representing the diverse dance forms and music of India were part of the procession which ended in Knock Park. Thousands of enthusiastic Indian Americans and members of Naperville community lined the procession route waving flags of both, the United States and India.

Guest of Honor Governor Bruce Rauner said that the Indian American community is an integral part of United States, enriching it with color, music, food and dance. He also lauded the Indian American community for contributing to the business and cultural heritage of the state and country. Governor Rauner also read the Proclamation signed by himself declaring August 15 as official India’s Independence Day in State of Illinois.

Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico, who spoke at the event, said he was pleasantly surprised to note the overwhelming response to the parade and celebration given the fact that this was only the third such event by the Indian American community in Naperville. He applauded Krishna Bansal, Chairman of Indian Community Outreach and the entire team for great contribution to the community.

The Mayor also handed out the 2017 ICO Community Pride Awards to community leaders who have provided Outstanding Leadership, Service to the Indian American Community as well as the community at large.

The recipient of these awards were Dr. Bharat Barai of Indiana, Ramesh Shah of Houston and Shalabh Kumar of Chicago.

Krishna Bansal, Chairman of the ICO, said that this celebration is part of the outreach initiative to engage Indian American Community into mainstream fabric of Naperville. Chirag Jani, Board Member and co-chair of India Day, said that, “We are constantly working to raise the bar to showcase Indian Americans as the best.”

Viral Shah, ICO Treasurer, stated that the event was free for public. This was made possible with the help of over 100 sponsors including Patel Brothers/SWAD as Grand Sponsor and consortium of Technology companies as Event Sponsors. The entire food court was managed by Spice Mart, a Naperville organization owned by Mr Rahul Saigal.

The evening program kicked-off with strong rendition of US National Anthem as sung by Avni Limdi and Indian National Anthem sung by Natasha Trikha.

The sensational and rocking star of India Mika Singh set the stage on fire in Naperville with patriotic songs and a number of his Bollywood hits. The highly acclaimed Indian rock star singer leading the entertainment segment of the evening performed live and mesmerized Bollywood music lovers in a Concert. The singing sensation kick started the scintillating evening with the most unforgettable melody, always raging in the hearts of music lovers and super hit songs. Stage dance performances were provided by the talented dancers from Arya Dance Academy.

The audience were mesmerized by the dazzling display of musical talent, nonstop singing for over two hours. This proved to be a grand treat for the music enthusiasts and made India Day parade and celebration event super hit. Chief Guest of the evening Governor Bruce Rauner proved that he is a gifted personality as a natural performer. The event concluded with the dazzling display of fireworks with colors from Indian and US flags.

The successful culmination of the event was also a tribute to members of the ICO who toiled for days and months, with many spending sleepless nights to ensure that every minute detail from the space between floats to the emergency and evacuation plans to make the pioneering event in Naperville memorable and safe. The dream team of ICO consists of Chairman Krishna Bansal and Board Members Chirag Jani, Viral Shah, Dinkar Karumuri, Rahul Saigal, Vasavi Chakka, Vinod Vasisth, Dharmisth Patel and a strong army of volunteers.

Krishna announced that they will be back next year on 12th Aug 2018 India Day with even a better program and urged everyone to join the outreach efforts and encouraged to visit www.indiancommunityoutreach.org by call 630.300.0345 for more details.

Arvind Patel, Ramesh Soparawala & Harish Rao

