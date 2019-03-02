Nation is proud of your exemplary courage: PM on Abhinandan NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday welcomed Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman back to India, saying the nation is proud of his exemplary courage. He said the country’s armed forces...

Chiefs of Air and Naval staffs to get Z-plus security NEW DELHI: The chiefs of the Indian Air Force and Navy will get Z-plus security cover after a fresh assessment of their threat perception by the security agencies, officials said....

France extends complete solidarity with India in fight against terrorism PARIS: France Friday extended its complete solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism in all its forms, as it welcomed the easing of tensions between India and Pakistan and...

Imran Khan was in Lahore to ensure ‘smooth’ handing over of Indian pilot: Sources LAHORE: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was present in Lahore to oversee the ‘smooth’ handing over captured Indian Air Force pilot to India at the Wagah border on Friday, official...

Modi had warned Pak not to harm our soldier: Adityanath AHMEDABAD: Referring to the release of Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had warned Pakistan not to...

PM gave free hand to armed forces to tackle terrorism: Irani AGRA (UP): Union minister Smriti Irani Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a free hand to the armed forces to deal with terrorists and their supporters. She was...

UNSC blacklists Osama bin Laden’s son, seen as successor of Al Qaida leader al-Zawahiri UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council has designated Hamza bin Laden, the son of slain Al Qaida chief Osama bin Laden, under its sanctions list, subjecting him to a travel...

At least 23 Afghan security forces killed in Taliban attack on US-Afghan base KANDAHAR: At least 23 Afghan security forces were killed in a Taliban attack on a joint US-Afghan base in southwestern Afghanistan, officials said Friday, as fighting continued during a pause...

Bollywood celebs applaud Abhinandan’s bravery, welcome his return NEW DELHI: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and a host of other Bollywood celebrities hailed “true hero” Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s return to India, two days after the IAF pilot...