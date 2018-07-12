Something went wrong with the connection!

National-level boxer drowns in canal, body recovered

July 12
16:30 2018
MUZAFFARNAGAR: The body of a national-level boxer who had drowned in the Ganga canal in Muzaffarnagar district has been recovered, police has said. Abhishek Sharma, 21, had come to Khatoli town from Muzaffarnagar to bath but drowned in the canal. His body was recovered after a search by divers, they said. Sharma’s family said he was a national-level boxer and would have participated in a tournament in Allahabad on July 20. PTI

