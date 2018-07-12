National-level boxer drowns in canal, body recovered

MUZAFFARNAGAR: The body of a national-level boxer who had drowned in the Ganga canal in Muzaffarnagar district has been recovered, police has said. Abhishek Sharma, 21, had come to Khatoli town from Muzaffarnagar to bath but drowned in the canal. His body was recovered after a search by divers, they said. Sharma’s family said he was a national-level boxer and would have participated in a tournament in Allahabad on July 20. PTI

Comments

comments