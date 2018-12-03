Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Navy looking at inducting 56 warships and submarines: Admiral Lanba

December 03
17:02 2018
NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy is looking at inducting 56 warships and submarines and the process for bringing in a third aircraft carrier has been moved, Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba said Monday, vowing to enhance the force’s maritime capability.
He also assured the country that the Navy is keeping round-the-clock vigil on India’s maritime domain.

“Navy is looking at inducting 56 warships and submarines to enhance its strength. This is apart from 32 warships under construction,” he said at his annual press conference.
The process for installing automated identification transponders on around 2.5 lakh fishing boats has been started as part of efforts to enhance coastal security, Admiral Lanba said.

The process for induction of a third aircraft carrier has been moved, he said.
Talking about the contract given to Reliance Naval Engineering limited for five offshore patrol vehicles, he said, “We are looking into the contract.”
“Bank guarantee for the deal has been encashed,” he added.
Asked about the status of the proposal to set up a base at Seychelles’ Assumption Island, he said talks were on with the government of the island nation.
With Maldives now having a favorable government, the two countries are set to strengthen their maritime cooperation, the Navy chief said. PTI

