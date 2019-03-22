Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Nawaz Sharif’s family meet ailing leader in jail

Nawaz Sharif’s family meet ailing leader in jail
March 22
16:35 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LAHORE: Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s family, including his mother and daughter, met him at the Kot Lakhpat jail here on Thursday, and voiced concern over his health, Pakistani media reported.

Sharif, 69, is in jail since December last year, serving a 7-year imprisonment in the Al Azizia Steel Mills graft case.

Sharif’s mother Shamim Bibi and daughter Maryam Nawaz were accompanied by his brother and Leader of Opposition Shahbaz Sharif and personal doctor Adnan during their visit to the jail.

Maryam, daughter of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo, later tweeted that Sharif remains unwell with continuous angina.

“Just got out. MNS (Mian Nawaz Sharif) remains unwell with continuous angina. Today again during the meeting he had to use sublingual spray for the pain and breathlessness. Pls remember him in your daily prayers. Thank you all,” she tweeted.

The family also brought food for the 3-time former prime minister, according to a report by dunyanews.tv.

The report said that Sharif’s blood sugar and blood pressure were also recorded after which his personal doctor made slight changes in his medicines.

According to Dawn newspaper, no other leader from the party visited him after his daughter said that Sharif would not be seeing visitors owing to his ill health.

PML-N leaders gathered outside the jail and shouted slogans on the arrival of the family.

After meeting his son, Sharif’s mother hoped that difficult time for him would be over soon.

My prayers are with my son and he will soon be released from jail, she was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The National Accountability Bureau filed three corruption cases against Sharif on the orders of the Supreme Court following the publication of the Panama Papers.

Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law retired captain Mohammad Safdar were granted bail in September last year in the Avenfield properties case that involved buying of four luxury flats in London through fraudulent means.

He was acquitted in December last year in the Flagship Investments corruption case in the high-profile Panama Papers scandal. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Tracy Hills

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House Living

Mountain House

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Robson Homes

Robson Homes Builders - Silicon Valley

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

#BREAKING BSP chief #Mayawati declares she won't contest Lok Sabha elections this time #Mayawati https://t.co/iMGWt7X4nQ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 20, 2019, 7:16 am

#WeWantChowkidar in the United States. NRI's stand up in support of @narendramodi ! Narendra Modi has again created… https://t.co/SYQG8IQ8Cz
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 19, 2019, 10:00 am

A legendary Common man. You will always remain in our hearts. A true Indian national. We hope you lived longer to m… https://t.co/TWjLntEr7W
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 18, 2019, 6:44 am

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says 40 people have been killed in shootings at two mosques in Christchur… https://t.co/JBVntc77Hm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 15, 2019, 6:55 am

Polls

Was This the Best Pravasi Bhartiya Divas?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.