Nawazuddin’s brother booked for objectionable FB post, ‘hurting’ religious sentiments

MUZAFFARNAGAR, Uttar Pradesh: The brother of Bollywood actor Nawazuddin was booked for allegedly posting an objectionable picture on a social media site and hurting religious sentiments, police said here today.

A case has been registered against Ayazuddin in Budhan town last evening on the complaint of a Hindu activist for allegedly posting an objectionable picture on the social media site Facebook, Budhana Circle Officer Hariram Yadav said, adding investigations are on.

According to the complaint lodged by the Hindu Yuva Vahini activist Bharat Kumar, Ayazuddin has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus by uploading an “objectionable” photo in his Facebook post.

Meanwhile, the Hindu Vahini activists also staged a protest in Budhana, demanding strict action against the accused. PTI

