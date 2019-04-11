Something went wrong with the connection!

Naxals trigger IED blast near polling booth in Maharashtra

April 11
16:39 2019
MUMBAI: Naxals triggered an IED blast near a polling booth in Maharashtra’s Gadchroli district Thursday while voting for the Lok Sabha poll was underway, police said.

There were no casualties, a police official said.

The IED (improvised explosive device) blast took place around 10.30 am in Waghezari area, around 150 metres from the polling booth where people were standing in queues to cast their votes for the Lok Sabha election, an official said.

“All polling and police personnel are safe. There are no casualties in the incident,” Gadchiroli’s Superintendent of Police Shailesh Balkawade said.

On Wednesday, Naxals denoted an IED at Gatta Jambia village in Etapalli tehsil of the district when a polling party was moving towards polling stations under protection of a police party and CRPF personnel.

A CRPF jawan was injured in the incident.

A police official said Naxals were trying to disrupt the poll process and create panic among villagers, who came out in large numbers to vote on Thursday.

Gadchiroli is among the seven seats where polling is underway during the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra. PTI

