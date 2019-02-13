Something went wrong with the connection!

NDA’s Rafale deal 2.86 pc cheaper than UPA’s 2007 offer: CAG

February 13
17:06 2019
NEW DELHI: The Rafale deal negotiated by the NDA government to procure 36 fighter jets was 2.86 per cent cheaper than the UPA’s 2007 offer, the Comptroller and Auditor General said in its report.

With regard to India specific enhancements, the deal was 17.08 per cent cheaper, said the CAG report, which was tabled in Parliament on Wednesday.

In terms of engineering support package and performance based logistics, the deal was 6.54 per cent expensive, it stated.

The NDA deal was 2.86 per cent cheaper than the one negotiated by the UPA government in 2007, according to the report.

The report gives much relief to the Modi government, which has been facing fervent attacks by the Congress over the fighter jet deal.

The Centre has repeatedly denied allegations by the opposition party in the Rafale issue. PTI

